DRI seizes 10.175 KG gold worth Rs 3.09 crore from Pune international airport

On the basis of specific information, the DRI officials with assistance of officers of Pune customs commissionerate, made the recovery

"During the rummaging of airport after clearance of passengers of SpiceJet flight SG52 arriving from Dubai, DRI and Pune customs officers found gold biscuits concealed in mobile covers and pouches in the male lavatory of immigration hall of Pune international airport. The smuggled gold was totally weighing 10.175 kilograms valued at Rs 3,09,34,675 and were seized by DRI, Pune under reasonable belief that the same were attempted to be smuggled in India and hence liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. DRI, Pune regional unit has recently been opened at Pune and the case is first major seizure of the unit. Further investigation is under progress", DRI stated in a press release.

DRI Charter of Duty

> Collection of intelligence about smuggling of contraband goods, narcotics, under-invoicing etc. through sources of India and abroad, including secret sources.

> Analysis and dissemination of such intelligence to the field formations for action and working on such intelligence, where necessary.

> Keeping watch over important seizures and investigation cases. Associating or taking over the investigations which warrant specialized handling by the Directorate.

> Guiding important investigation/prosecution cases. Keeping liaison with foreign countries, Indian Missions and Enforcement agencies abroad on anti-smuggling matters.

> To keep liaison with C.B.I. and through them with the INTERPOL. To refer cases registered under the Customs Act to the Income Tax Department for action under the Income Tax Act.

> To keep statistics of seizures and prices/rates etc. for watching trends of smuggling and supply required material to the ministry of Finance and other Ministries.

> To study and suggest remedies for loopholes in law and procedures to combat smuggling

