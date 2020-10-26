Driver-turned-adult star Renee Gracie: I'm never horny, its all just fake

Australian V8 Supercar driver-turned-porn star Renee Gracie has revealed that she is not a sexual person as she appears to her followers on OnlyFans page, where she sells her sexy pictures and charges for the content.

On Australian couple Grant and Chezzi Denyer's podcast, It's all true?, Gracie said: "People think that I'm like the horniest thing in the world. People think that porn stars want to do it in the middle of shopping centres because they're the horniest people ever but it's so far from the truth. Obviously, I am with my partner and stuff, but people ask me 'Oh, were you this horny when you raced?' and I'm like 'I'm actually never this horny.' It's all just fake."

Gracie, who earns $25,000-(approx R18.8 lakh)per-week being a porn star, said her videos are filmed in her bedroom and only with her partner. "It's what we do normally," said Gracie, who works 60 and 70 hours a week to ensure she delivers the best content to her fans. "There's so much content on my page it's not funny and that's obviously why I make relatively good money," she said.

