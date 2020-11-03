Driving around! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and family are craving for some Californian sun

After wrapping up the shoot of Matrix 4 in Berlin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home in Los Angeles. As soon as she landed, husband Nick Jonas took her for a spin around town with pet pooches, Diana and Gino. Looks like PeeCee and Diana, who had accompanied her for the shoot, were craving for some Californian sun after the German winter.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced, and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

Apart from these projects, the actress is also a part of an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan.

According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, Unfinished, and is all set to release the book. The actress is currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news