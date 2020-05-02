Driving home ma: Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima misses funeral, heads home by car

Riddhima Kapoor with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. Image sourced from Riddhima's Instagram account

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, couldn't fly to Mumbai to attend her fathers funeral due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown and had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass.

Riddhima shared a small video clip capturing her journey by road. "Driving home ma... enroute Mumbai," she captioned the video.

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call. She took to social media to pen a tribute to her father, who died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

"Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday," Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.

"I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa I love you -- your Mushk forever," she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

