Drowning in debts, bank employee commits suicide with family by jumping in a well

The deceased have been identified as the bank's cash van driver Vinod Baraskar, his wife Sushila Baraskar, and their four-year-old daughter Purvi

Representational Pic

Suicide due to debts are quite a common phenomenon in India. Many people succumb to the pressures of debt and turn to taking their life. One such incident occurred recently, A debt-ridden Central Bank employee killed himself along with his wife and daughter by jumping in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as the bank's cash van driver Vinod Baraskar, his wife Sushila Baraskar, and their four-year-old daughter Purvi.

The Baraskars had gone for their daughter's medical check-up on Tuesday morning but did not return. Their bodies were later found in a well, 30 km from the district headquarters.

According to Saikheda Police Station Sub-Inspector, O.P. Sharma, he got to know about the incident on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem in the district hospital.

A suicide note was found which read: "I have a debt of over Rs 2 lakh. The debtors are troubling me, so I'm committing suicide along with my family."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever