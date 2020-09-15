Drug cops name three more in Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has confirmed that the names of actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta surfaced in the probe and their roles are being investigated. Summons may be issued depending on how the investigation progresses.

The agency had earlier denied the celebrities being involved. NCB's Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed told mid-day, "The names of Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta have surfaced during the investigation."

The agency has so far arrested 16 accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Deepesh Sawant. NCB officials denied having prepared a list of 25 celebrities suspected to be connected to the case. With regard to record their statements, "It depends on what course the investigation takes. If required, all will be summoned," an officer privy to the investigation said.



NCB officers take the latest arrested accused for a medical examination on Monday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

According to sources, Rhea mentioned these names in her statement to the NCB. Evidence gathered from Rhea's and Showik's mobile phones indicates that the celebs were using the services of drug peddlers.

On other hand, Rhea and Showik's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, received the NDPS court's order rejecting the duo's bail. "According to the prosecution, the accused took names of some other people. The related investigation is in process. If the accused is released on bail, those people will be alerted and will destroy the evidence. There is a possibility of evidence being tampered," the order stated.

Maneshinde may approach the high court against the order on Tuesday or Wednesday. "We will study the order, it's implications and developments in the NCB case and decide accordingly."

3 accused in NCB custody

Meanwhile, six accused arrested on Sunday were produced before the court on Monday. Alleged drug peddlers Karamjit Singh, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Arjenka were remanded to NCB custody till September 16; Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari were sent to judicial custody till September 23; Sanket Patel was granted bail.

The NCB, in its remand application, said that it was on Singh's instructions that Patel purchased charas/ganja, delivered it to customers, collected money. NCB connected Singh to the FIR number 16/2020 by saying that he was in touch with Miranda who was in touch with the Showik, Rhea and Sushant. It also said that Singh appears to be the kingpin or a major player in the alleged drug syndicate and is not cooperating in the investigation.

