Drug haul busted in Delhi, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 crore seized

Two amongst the arrested were chemical experts hailing from Afghanistan

Five persons were arrested and heroin worth Rs 600 crore was seized after Delhi Police Special Cell busted a narcotics drug haul.

"Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market," Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday.

Delhi Police: Special Cell arrested five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in international market. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Corolla Altis and other luxury vehicles have been seized.

The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be revealed by police.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

