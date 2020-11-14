Drug's Case: Arjun Rampal grilled by the NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday questioned actor Arjun Rampal for more than seven hours in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Speaking to the press after recording his statement, Rampal said that he had submitted a valid prescription for the tablets that were found at his house.



Rampal at the NCB office in Ballard Estate on Friday

The NCB also arrested Australian architect Paul Bartel. The magistrate court sent Bartel to judicial custody till November 23. Rampal stepped out of the NCB office after seven hours of questioning and spoke to the media. In his statement Rampal said, "I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am cooperating with the agency."

'Verifying details'



Rampal’s friend Paul Bartel, who was arrested on Thursday, at the NCB office

Sources at NCB said that they were verifying the prescription submitted by Rampal, because they didn't find it during the search at his house. Meanwhile, the national agency also arrested 35-year-old Australian architect Paul Bartel for consuming narcotic substance and conspiring under several sections of the NDPS Act. Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede confirmed his arrest. Bartel was produced before the magistrate court and sent to judicial custody.

