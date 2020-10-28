Drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager was in regular touch with peddlers, claim NCB

Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday raided the Versova residence of Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and recovered a small quantity of drugs, officers said. She was not at the home during the raid.

The NCB, which is investigating the drug angle linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has called Prakash for questioning on Wednesday. The agency said two types of drugs were recovered on Tuesday.

Prakash's name had cropped up during the interrogation of alleged drug peddlers arrested in the investigation in the FIR number 16/20. The agency has only recorded the statements of Prakash and Padukone in the FIR number 15/20 linked to Rajput's death.

The NCB said they found that Prakash was in regular touch with the drug peddlers. The agency has pasted a copy of summons on the door of Prakash's house as she was not at home. Speaking with mid-day, zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the raid.

