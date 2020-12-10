Drugs case: NCB cracks drug supply chain, nabs main supplier

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claims to have found all the links to the Bollywood drug syndicate with the main supplier arrested on Wednesday. Acting on a tip off regarding the supply of a consignment, the cops nabbed Jinendra Jain alias Rigel Mahakal alias Jeet.



Main supplier Rigel Mahakal; (right) Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh

The agency also intercepted another person Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh and recovered 5 kg of charas worth Rs 2.5 crore (also known as Malana Cream) and small quantities of opium and ecstasy worth Rs 13.51 lakh from his house in Millat Nagar, Oshiwara.

Till now, the agency has arrested 28 people, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case. Mahakal was named by drug peddler Anuj Keshwani in his statement in September.

"We checked his details and found out that he is another major supplier of hashish to high-profile people. But he was not active since Keshwani’s arrest. On Monday, we got a tip-off about a huge consignment following which he was arrested," said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The agency claimed that Mahakal used to provide drugs to Keshwani, who would then supply it to Kaizan Ibrahim, another accused in the case. Kaizan then gave it to Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and house help Deepesh Sawant.

"This is the biggest consignment of drugs that we have seized in this case. Shaikh is the main supplier of charas, which in this case is Malana Cream. It is an extremely popular one as it is grown only in the Malana region of Himachal Pradesh. The international market price of Malana Cream ranges from Rs 40-50 lakh a kg," added Wankhede.

