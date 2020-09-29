Drugs case: 'Rhea Chakraborty, Showik part of larger drug syndicate, Section 27A applicable,' says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that both actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were part of a larger drug syndicate and hence section 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of NDPS Act was applicable against them. This comes days after the defence argued that the section was not applicable in the case.

The 18-page affidavit filed by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede states, "There is sufficient material to show that the present applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) is involved in financing the illicit trafficking of drugs and dealing in it. Even after being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs, the present applicant harboured him. She also stored drugs in her residence and allowed Sushant to consume it."

"Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats and others were retrieved from mobile phones, laptops and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. There is ample evidence to show that the present applicant has not only regularly dealt with drugs but also financed illicit trafficking of it," the affidavit states further.

The NCB has also said that both Rhea and Showik were active members of the drug syndicate connected with high-profile personalities and drug suppliers and if they were granted bail, then it would hamper the investigation.

Is 27A applicable?

Talking about the applicability of section 27A, the NCB in its affidavit has also stated, "As per the statements of Rhea and Showik, they dealt with drugs on behalf of Sushant and she directly made payments for the drugs delivered to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others. She has accepted that a certain amount was paid in cash and rest through a debit card and Google Pay. Therefore it is clear that she had actively aided, abetted and financed the other accused for drug transactions in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy. It is clear that the drugs, which were financed, were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying to other people. Therefore 27A of NDPS Act 1985 is clearly applicable."

Responding to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde's statement that NCB did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the case as it was related to Sushant, Wankhede in the affidavit has said, "I have gone through the judgment and I humbly say that the observation is with respect to the death of Sushant and its surrounding circumstances. It is not with respect to the investigation of the present case, which is under NDPS Act. Hence, NCB has jurisdiction to investigate the case." The high court will hear all the bail applications tomorrow.

There is evidence against Kshitij: NCB

Issuing a statement on the allegations of former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad, who said that he was tortured and blackmailed by the NCB cops, the agency said, "This is completely untrue. The NCB arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad as some incriminating evidence was recovered from him. His lawyer and his family (mother) were informed as per procedure. He was also allowed to meet his father-in-law and wife. As Kshitij was not cooperating with the investigation, we had placed a request before the court to grant his custody."

'No aspect has been ruled out'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also issued a statement after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh in a press conference on Saturday alleged that CBI was delaying the investigation and not registering a murder case. In the statement the CBI said, "We are conducting a professional investigation related to death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked into and nothing has been ruled out as of date.

