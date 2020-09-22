Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6, files bail plea in Bombay High Court

The special NDPS court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.

Rhea and her brother Showik have filed bail applications in Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The court will take up the matter on Wednesday. "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal,” said Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing this afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9 in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

