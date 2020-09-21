Drugs case: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to be summoned this week for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, confirmed that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singhand designer Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week for questioning. The agency will ask them to join the probe next week.

According to IANS, actress Shraddha Kapoor will also be summoned for questioning. However, Mid-day could not confirm this report.

Sara starred with Sushant in "Kedarnath" while Shraddha shared the screen with the late actor in "Chichhore".

According to NCB officials, their names have surfaced during the questioning of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 on charges of organising drugs for her boyfriend Sushant.

Rhea and other accused have taken the names of these three, who have been allegedly procuring drugs for consumption. Evidence gathered from Rhea's and Showik's mobile phones indicate that the celebs were using the services of drug peddlers. “Actor Sara, Rakul and Simmone will be summoned this week,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

An NCB source said that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on these actors after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties.

The agency has so far arrested 16 accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Deepesh Sawant.

Currently, Sushant's manager Shruti Modi and former talent manager Jaya Saha are being questioned by the SIT.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.

