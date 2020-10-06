Drugs probe: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik to be in jail till October 20

The Special NDPS court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20 in drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On last Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had reserved its orders on the bail applications filed by Rhea, Showik, Sushant’s employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar.

Rhea and Showik have been in jail for nearly a month on drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant death case investigation.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9 in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news