Drunk Doordarshan engineer lies naked to get Vitamin D, arrested

Getting his prescribed, natural dose of Vitamin D - in the nude - on Sunday morning cost a Pune man dearly, with a trekker registering a case against him for continuing to indulge in the act despite being asked to put on clothes.

The sunbather, identified as Latif Sayyed, who works as an engineer for Doordarshan, was lying naked on Sinhagad fort between 8.30 am to 9.30 am, when trekker Swapnil Jambale, 23, spotted him. Jambale told mid-day, "Around 15 of us, including women, members were trekking and cleaning the fort, when we noticed that at the Doordarshan Kendra room, there was a man seated in the nude with empty bottles of liquor kept beside him. He was also asking someone to come and clean his back."

He added, "We asked him to put on clothes as many women and other climbers were feeling awkward. But, he verbally abused us instead. He claimed he was sitting there on doctor's advice and this was private property. But he was seated in the corridor and was very much visible to everyone." The group then caught him on camera and uploaded the video online, which has since gone viral.

Senior inspector Vishwambar Golde said, "It seems that he had sat there to get Vitamin D on doctor's advice. As the video went viral, we got a lot of calls, and in order to avoid any issues we contacted the person who had shot the video and registered the complaint. After the incident, he is on the run." A case has been registered against Sayyed under sections 295A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

