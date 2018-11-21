Drunk man allegedly masturbates inside bus, tries to molest woman, arrested

crime

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9 p.m and the victim informed the police when the bus reached Chattarpur in south Delhi

A 37-year-old man working with an event management company was arrested here for masturbating in front of a woman inside a bus but no other passenger came to her help, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Ranjan Kumar, was drunk and was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS.

"He used force and tried to grab her hand to outrage her modesty," the officer said.

"He masturbated in front of her although there were 25-30 other passengers. She confronted him and sought help from other passengers but none came forward to help her," the officer added.

In another similar incident last week, the Shirdi Police have booked the head of the Saibaba Temple run by Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) for alleged molestation on a complaint filed by a devotee, an official said on Friday.

The complaint has been lodged against Rajendra Jagtap, in-charge of the world-renowned temple complex housing the Samadhi of Saibaba, by Suman R. Wabale of a nearby Rahate village, informed Shirdi Police Station officer B.F. Maghade.

