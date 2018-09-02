Drunk man urinates on woman's seat in Air India flight

national

Air India "strongly" condemned the incident on its flight and also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience they faced onboard

In a shocking incident onboard an Air India international flight, an intoxicated man allegedly urinated on a seat where a woman passenger was sitting, prompting the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a report from the national carrier.

Air India "strongly" condemned the incident on its flight and also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience they faced onboard. "Details of the incident are being sent to appropriate authorities for probe, and possibly put the passenger on NOFLYLIST," the airline said in a tweet. The incident took place on Thursday when Air India flight AI 102 was on its way to New Delhi from New York.

Indrani Ghosh, daughter of the woman passenger, tweeted about the incident on Friday. She accused Air India of only changing her mother's seat after the incident. "We strongly condemn the incident perpetrated by a passenger on our flight AI 102 of August 30 [JFK to Delhi]. Our sincere apology to the passengers of the flight inconvenienced by this act," Air India said in the statement.

