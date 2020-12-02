Drunk UP cop shoots man for resisting his misbehaviour with woman

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot at a man who objected to his sexually harassing women. The injured man, Kishan Lal, has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi for treatment.

The accused policeman has been identified as Sarvesh, who is presently posted in Gonda district.

The incident took place in Kamalpur village on Tuesday, when the drunk policeman allegedly harassed the women.

The women were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in the village. The policeman and his friends were consuming liquor by the road and passed objectionable comments at the women. When Kishan Lal objected, a fight broke out. The altercation turned violent and the policeman shot Kishan Lal.

The police have arrested three men including, the policeman, they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said a police spokesman.

