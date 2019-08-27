Search

Dumper truck knocks down height controlling barrier, causes traffic jam in Sion

Published: Aug 27, 2019, 12:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The north-bound traffic caused has reached Dadar Flyover bridge.

A picture of the height controlling barrier knocked down which has led to major traffic. Pics/ Suresh Karkera

A vehicle height controlling barrier has been knocked down by a dumper truck on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on the bridge at Sion. This had led to a major traffic jam in Sion.

According to reports, the northbound traffic on Dr Ambedkar Road has reached Dadar Flyover bridge.

Traffic in Sion

More details are awaited.

