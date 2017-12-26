Duo booked for harassing woman for dowry in Nashik

A duo from Nashik was booked for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry, police said on Tuesday

As per the complaint by the victim, a police constable, she got married to the main accused (her husband) at Nashik in June, a senior police official said.





Later she was transferred to Mumbai and her husband came to stay with her. The husband harassed her for dowry, the officer said. The husband and his mother also hacked her email and tampered with her cell-phone. They spread false messages against the woman among her kin and friends, the officer added.



As per the complaint, the woman was also beaten by her husband for dowry. The duo also took away all the material and ornaments given by her parents at the time of marriage, said police. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at the Manpada police station, they said, adding a probe was on.