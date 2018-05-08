Dus Ka Dum promo actor Yogita Bihani bags lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show Dil Hi Toh Hai

Yogita Bihani shot to fame when she appeared with superstar Salman Khan in the promo of the upcoming show Dus Ka Dum

Yogita Bihani says it's a dream come true for her to get the role of Palak Sharma in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming love saga Dil Hi Toh Hai. Yogita shot to fame when she appeared with superstar Salman Khan in the promo of the upcoming show "Dus Ka Dum". "It is a dream come true for me. First, bagging a promo with Salman and now the czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor's show," Yogita said in a statement.

"It could not have been bigger than this. For any newcomer, bagging Ekta Kapoor's show is the biggest platform that one can get. I am super excited and equally nervous too," she added. Sharing more about her role, she said: "The role of Palak is that of a happy-go-lucky person with strong feminist opinions. I am looking forward to start shooting soon and hope that the audience appreciates my work." Dil Hi Toh Hai will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS