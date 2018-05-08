Dust storm hits Delhi and delays flights, IMD issues warning

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and adjoining NCR including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad during next two to three hour



Dust storm damages light pole. File pic

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night. The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and adjoining NCR including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad during next two to three hours.

The Delhi government and Delhi traffic police have also issued directives following the alert. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors and take precaution if going out. In the wake of the storm, all evening schools will also remain shut tomorrow in Delhi while Haryana had already announced school holidays for the first two days of the week. All schools in Ghaziabad district will also remain shut tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states. "Till tomorrow there's a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," IMD official, Devendra Pradhan told ANI. Till date, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week. Six arriving flights and one departure flight got delayed due to dust storm that hit Delhi and adjoining NCR areas on late Monday night. The high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and adjoining NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Though there is no report of any casualty as of now, a tree fell down in the Delhi Cantt area. In the wake of the storm, all evening schools will also remain shut today in Delhi while Haryana had already announced school holidays for the first two days of the week. All schools in Ghaziabad district will also remain shut today.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh, the Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh told ANI, "Heavy rains and snowfall can be expected in next 24 hours. Keylong's maximum temperature has dropped to 3.5 degree celsius. The temperature here in Shimla has dropped 4-5 degrees below than the normal temperature."

Jayant Sarkar, Director of IMD, Ahmedabad said that there is possibility of drop in temperature for the next two days. "Maximum temperature in North-Gujarat to vary between 41-43 degree celsius. I don't expect any kind of rain for the next five days," he told ANI. The IMD yesterday issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states. Last week, thunderstorm wreaked havoc in west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 124 people and injuring more than 300.

(Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI, PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates