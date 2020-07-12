Dutee Chand's car up for sale

India sprinter Dutee Chand has put her BMW on sale to meet her training expenses for next year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutee posted pictures of the BMW 3-series model, which she purchased in 2018 for R30 lakh, to seek prospective buyers, only to delete the post later. "No sponsor is willing to spend on me due to this pandemic. I am in need of money and so have decided to sell it [car] off to meet my training and diet expenses as I'm preparing for the Tokyo Olympic," the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist was quoted as saying by India Today.

When asked if she received the luxury car as a gift or she purchased it, Dutee said: "I bought it after I received a cash reward of R3 crore from Orissa CM Naveen Pattnaik for my achievement in Asian Games. With that money, I built my house and purchased the BMW car. Since I have two other cars, and [there is ] not enough space for three cars at my residence, I want to sell one."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news