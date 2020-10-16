Dutt's the way

Attend

For most kids growing up in the ’90s in Kolkata, singer-songwriter Anjan Dutt’s alternative music was like a cocoon of nostalgia — the kind you feel when a dried, wrinkled rose falls out of an old college notebook, or when you speed past familiar by-lanes tucked with memories while leaving the city for the first time. And now, for the very first time, the veteran singer and his band — featuring Neel Dutt, Amyt Datta, Deboprotim and Proshanto — will be performing online, allowing fans from Mumbai, and the rest of the world to tune in.

Dutt tells us that he’ll be belting out the best of his music from the past 25 years, including the popular Bela Bose, Ranjana, Maryanne, Mr Hall, Haripada and Majhi re. About the virtual gig, he shares, “It’s a completely different experience, and we won’t be trying to replicate the feeling of a live performance. This will be far more intimate and personal, much like radio. For those who’ve heard these songs before, it will be a new experience as we’re re-arranging them, somewhat like

personal ballads.”

Neel, his son, tells us that although this is their first online performance as a band, he and Dutt senior have done a couple of virtual shows. “This will be an unplugged concert with his most popular songs, stories and a warm, homely one-on-one feel,” he adds.

On October 18, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

