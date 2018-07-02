Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 to start filming in 2019

It will be the sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was released in December last year. It featured Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas

Dwayne Johnson

The shooting for the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is expected to begin early next year, director Jake Kasdan said. The filmmaker, who also helmed the last project in the franchise, said Sony Pictures will be creating a third installment of the popular movie format which they hope to begin filming in 2019.

"The idea is to make the movie in the beginning of the year if we can get it all worked out. Part of the challenge of figuring out how (the emotional centre of the film) continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned... Like a true kind of continuation in this story," Kasdan told Collider.

It featured Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and SerDarius Blain, released last Christmas. The original 1995 film was directed by Joe Johnston and starred the late Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, a man who had been trapped inside the titular board game for decades and is freed by two siblings when they decide to take on the magical jungle-themed game for themselves.

Besides Kasdan, Welcome to the Jungle screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are also on board to pen the screenplay for the third movie. The film is eyeing a winter release next year

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever