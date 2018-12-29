Dwayne Johnson's latest picture with his daughters is too cute to handle!

hollywood

Dwayne Johnson is loving and cherishing hugs with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana in his latest Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson. Pic: Instagram/@therock

Actor Dwayne Johnson is loving and cherishing hugs with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana in his latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor took to his account on the photo-sharing application and revealed that he's enjoying being able to cherish some special moments with his two youngest children.

He posted an adorable picture featuring him with his two little ones along with a caption that read, 'Daddy's arms. I ain't gonna be able to hold 'em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love 'em up every moment I can. Plus, I know there's gonna come a day where in daddy's arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the 'help me' look on her face. Can't guarantee I'll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine. #xmas #daddysarms #helpme.'

Missing from the cute family snap was his eldest daughter Simone. Lately, Johnson has been sharing some cute father-daughter moments with his fans on his social media. When he's not working out in the gym or filming any new movie, the actor prefers spending quality time with his young kids, reported People.

However, Johnson isn't the only one who loves to snuggle with the little girls!

Lauren Hashian, the mother of the two, previously raved about being in 'heaven' with her 'pile of munchkins.' The 33-year-old singer, who has been dating Johnson since 2007, shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling up with their daughters.

Earlier in April, Johnson joked about hoping to raise a son someday. 'I can't make boys, but I keep trying to, that's the fun part,' Johnson said on 'The Graham Norton Show'.

