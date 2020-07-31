Dy CM Ajit Pawar declares Rs 50 lakh insurance for security guards at government agencies

The state's deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for security guards and labourers working for government agencies on Thursday. The employees have been made essential workers due to which they will also be eligible for E-passes to travel on the trains.

In Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, so far 15 security guards have died and more than 12 are currently being treated for COVID-19. Mid-day had reported on June 5 how security guards deployed at government agencies were affected by the pandemic.

Dinesh Patole, a member of the Security Guards Board, said, "While the deputy CM has made the announcement, an official GR has not been released by the government. We also want the families of the security guards who died to get relief but nothing has been said regarding that. Though insurance for employees is good news."

Abhilash Dawre, who runs Siddharth Bahuudesshiya Samajik Sanstha, said, "We had written to the chief minister two months ago. I am happy that the government listened to us. We have also requested compensation for the families of those who died."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news