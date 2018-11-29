E-rickshaw driver found dead, cops suspect drug overdose

national

A senior police officer said, "We were alerted about the incident at 5 pm on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, we recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem."

Representational Pic

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Horen Majhi, a resident of Rajpur village.

The deceased's e-rickshaw was recovered from Sultanpuri area, officials said. Police said no visible injury marks were found on the victim's body, which has led them to believe Majhi may have been overdosed with some powerful drug.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the matter, police said. PTI NIT

