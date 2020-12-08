Each one, teach one! Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan auction personal belongings in a fundraiser

A voracious reader, Vidya Balan will happily trade a Bollywood party for an evening alone with her favourite novel. Ditto for Dia Mirza who feels life would be devoid of colour without books. It is their love for the written word that has made them join forces with The Community Library Project (TCLP), which has introduced children in the working-class neighbourhoods to the joys of reading through its four free libraries in Delhi and Gurugram. With the pandemic restricting public movement, the library has now devised a new way to reach out to the kids. The organisation will host an auction on December 19 and 20. The proceeds from the sale will be used to provide free books and increase digital literacy among children.

Abhishek Bachchan has put up his sports jackets for auction while Balan, known for her beautiful collection of six yards, has offered one of her favourite silk sarees. "The comfort of libraries allows you to get lost in books. Our country needs many free libraries, where all are welcome. I am glad to see this initiative, and we must do all we can to support this effort," says Balan.



The actor's saree up for auction

Mirza has thrown her might behind the endeavour to ensure that a young, curious mind is never too far from a book — online or otherwise. "If I didn't have books, I don't know if my life would be as enriched [as it is today]. I am contributing a bag in the hope that it helps raise funds," she says. A bat bearing the autographs of the Mumbai Indians players and sarees designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Nachiket Barve, and Anavila Misra will also go under the hammer.

