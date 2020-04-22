Earth Day 2020: From Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood shares important messages on the occasion

We call this planet Mother Earth since it has given us all. And today the world celebrates Earth Day, what people are calling on social media- Earth Day 2020. It's impossible for Bollywood celebrities not to take to their social media accounts and wish their fans and everyone else on any special occasion so how could they stay away today.

Right from Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan to Sonakshi Sinha to Kajol, they took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts to write some important and inspiring and even insightful messages to wish each one of us. And none of these messages should be skipped! Let's start with Sara Ali Khan since hers was the most unique post out of them all.

She shared a collage of her pictures against the backdrop of the different weathers and wrote a beautiful caption- "Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May, On the beach, where the hair can sway. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Madhuri Dixit shared a boomerang video with her family where they all could be seen cycling this is what she wrote- "This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively. Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of!" (sic):

Kajol took to her Twitter and wrote- "The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don't think it ever will be." (sic):

Next in line was Sonakshi Sinha and she also had some wonderful things to say on this occasion as well. Read it right here:

Athiya Shetty also extended her wishes on Earth Day 2020 and wrote- "in a time like now, remember, the earth is what we have in common." (sic):

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a beautiful picture of herself and wrote an inspiring quote that cannot be missed, have a look right here:

Ileana D'Cruz shared a throwback picture and said- "Grateful, always", have a look at her beautiful picture right here:

Ileana D'Cruz shared a throwback picture and said- "Grateful, always", have a look at her beautiful picture right here:

And lastly, Dia Mirza announced that she would be going live on Instagram to discuss Earth Day on this occasion and we are looking forward. Here's her story:

We hope more and more Bollywood celebrities come out and wish everyone on Earth Day 2020!

