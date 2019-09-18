Earth day, every day!

With floods gripping large parts of India, and forest fires destroying massive swathes of tree cover the world over, there is little denying that we are in the midst of climate crisis. And it is the need of the hour for us to start participating, encouraging, supporting, volunteering, researching, educating and most importantly, implementing changes, to save the planet and ourselves. With this in mind, EarthPillars360 is organising an annual gala event that aims to bring a community together, which will grow from year to year, to plan action and crusade solutions.

They are a group of entrepreneurs, NGOs and corporates that work towards effectively addressing this global problem, with a focus on the Indian subcontinent. “Sharing of space on Earth, to sustain our eco-systems for climate peace is necessary. Awareness through education on issues facing us is our key purpose in bringing forth this platform to solve the global climate crisis,” says Meenakshi V Rai, founder of EarthPillars360.

The event will follow the United Nations’ theme of Climate for Peace and is open to both adults and children to attend. The photo art on display will be available for sale to raise funds for the NGO.

On September 21, 11 am to 6 pm

At The Imperial Club, Janata Nagar, Tardeo.

Call 9004091662

Log on to earthpillars360.org

