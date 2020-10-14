Earth turning into uninhabitable hell: UN's World Meteorological Agency

Homes are engulfed in flames in California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19

In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the UN's World Meteorological Agency (WMA) is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50 per cent by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it in 2018.

In a report on Tuesday, the WMA says more disasters attributed to weather are taking place each year. It said over 11,000 disasters have been attributed to weather, climate and phenomena like tsunamis that are related to water over the past 50 years, causing 2 million deaths and racking up $3.6 trillion worth of economic costs.



A charred swing set and car are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10. Pics/AFP

"We're wilfully destructive. That's the only conclusion one can come to," Reuters quoted Mami Mizutori, the UN Secretary-General's special representative for disaster risk deduction, as saying. "COVID is latest proof that political and business leaders are yet to tune into the world around them."

"It is baffling that we willingly and knowingly continue to sow the seeds of our own destruction, despite the science and proof that we are turning our only home into an uninhabitable hell for millions of people," Mizutori and Debarati Guha-Sapir of Belgium's Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever