Easter Special: Sara Ali Khan channels her inner beauty, Kartik Aaryan becomes a bunny!

Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.

Actors including Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others extended their Easter wishes to everyone in different ways.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's post, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a black dress and oozed oomph in the post.

Her caption was to die for, she wrote- "When people think I'm thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio but I'm actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Kartik Aaryan channeled his inner bunny and shared a quirky and funny picture, have a look right here:

Happy Easter ðÂÂ£ from Sasta Bunny ðÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/gPymWexY4L — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 12, 2020

Actor Karisma Kapoor dressed up on the occasion and posted a couple of pictures of herself. "Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr! (even wore heels) Happy Easter all," she captioned the post:

Actor Soha Ali Khan also posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya with her Easter celebration material kept in a basket. Inaaya's basket consisted of a stuffed Bunny toy and three decorated Easter eggs:

View this post on Instagram Happy EasterâÂ£ï¸Â A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 12, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Pati Patni Aur Who actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the day by baking a walnut and dates cake. She posted a picture of the cake being baked and captioned the post, "Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe." Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Bhumi the Baker ðÂÂ©‍ðÂÂ³ #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe A post shared by BhumiâÂ¨ (@bhumipednekar) onApr 12, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his fans and posted a picture of Easter eggs. "A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well-being and safety for all," he posted on Instagram:

Shraddha Kapoor shared a dance video of herself and made some amusing and naughty expressions towards the end. Watch it:

View this post on Instagram Easter Sunday cheat day!!!Happy Easter!ðÂÂ°ðÂÂ£ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 12, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

And last but not the least, Amy Jackson shared a gorgeous picture of her son Andreas and shared how she's celebrating her first Easter with him:

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

