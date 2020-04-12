Easter Special: Sara Ali Khan channels her inner beauty, Kartik Aaryan becomes a bunny!
As the world celebrates Easter, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities take to their social media accounts to wish us on the occasion!
Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.
Actors including Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others extended their Easter wishes to everyone in different ways.
Talking about Sara Ali Khan's post, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a black dress and oozed oomph in the post.
Her caption was to die for, she wrote- "When people think I'm thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio but I'm actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter." (sic)
Have a look right here:
Kartik Aaryan channeled his inner bunny and shared a quirky and funny picture, have a look right here:
Happy Easter ðÂÂ£ from Sasta Bunny ðÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/gPymWexY4L— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 12, 2020
Actor Karisma Kapoor dressed up on the occasion and posted a couple of pictures of herself. "Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr! (even wore heels) Happy Easter all," she captioned the post:
Actor Soha Ali Khan also posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya with her Easter celebration material kept in a basket. Inaaya's basket consisted of a stuffed Bunny toy and three decorated Easter eggs:
Pati Patni Aur Who actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the day by baking a walnut and dates cake. She posted a picture of the cake being baked and captioned the post, "Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe." Have a look:
Bhumi the Baker ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ³ #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his fans and posted a picture of Easter eggs. "A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well-being and safety for all," he posted on Instagram:
A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well being and safety for all .. à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â , à¤¹à¤° à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤° , à¤¹à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¤¾ , à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ , à¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤§à¤¿ à¤Âà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤® à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤°à¥Â !
Shraddha Kapoor shared a dance video of herself and made some amusing and naughty expressions towards the end. Watch it:
And last but not the least, Amy Jackson shared a gorgeous picture of her son Andreas and shared how she's celebrating her first Easter with him:
My happy lil bunny’s first Easter! Sending all our love to you âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ«
Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.
