Eat, drink repeat

Bid farewell to the year, and welcome the new one with a table set with a sparkling menu of festive savouries and sweets perfect for the occasion. If you don't want to indulge in a party this time, you can enjoy a festive afternoon tea accompanied by sparkling wine instead.

On the first floor of the Taj Mahal Palace wing, Sea Lounge offers old colonial charm with Art Deco furniture enhanced by its spectacular view of the Arabian Sea. It is considered to be a city institution for traditional afternoon tea featuring an elaborate buffet spread of classic english delicacies and local Indian favourites, complemented with a selection of the world's finest teas and coffees.

When: From 3 pm to 6 pm; December 31

Where: The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Price: Rs 3,500 (per person)

Call: 66653285

More than a meal

Few spaces in Mumbai offer an undulating view of the open sky while you tuck into a meal. Gallops, Mahalaxmi's iconic diner nestled in lush environs, offers this privilege. Their New Year's special menu has been curated by chef Yajush Malik with traditional favourites such as lobster thermidor, roast turkey, butternut squash risotto, papardelle with forest mushroom ragout. Wash it down with mulled wine, kahlua hot chocolate, drunken apple pie and spicy pomegranate Moscow mule. For dessert, there's Christmas pudding and chocolate marshmallow yule log. While the restaurant is open from 12 noon to 11 pm, the al fresco section can be accessed between 4 pm to 11.30 pm.

When: December 31 to January 4

Where: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Via, Gate, Lala Lajpatrai Marg, Haji Ali

Call: 8928947188

Buffet comes home

If you've had enough of the kitchen all these months, sit back and take a breather. Chembur's popular diner, Pot Pourri, is offering a delicious buffet in a home delivery format. You can pick from Indian, pan-Asian and triple decker (a mix of continental, Indian and Asian) cuisines. The minimum order is for four people and can extend up to 100.

Price: Rs 1,800 for four buffets

Call: 9699509699

Enjoy a surreal sunset with a tipple

Head to South Mumbai's newest restobar, La La Land, for a spectacular sundowner on New Year's eve. Spread over a massive 15,000 sq-ft, the terrace restaurant at Worli's Atrial Mall is the perfect place to unwind. You can start the evening early with a cappuccino and end it with a stiff espresso martini before the curfew kicks in. In food, try the champagne cream and truffle maggi and Halal brothers-inspired chicken rice, among other options.

Where: La La Land, Atria Mall, Worli

Call: 9820436666

Ring in 2021 on a healthy note

If eating healthy and getting fit is on your New Year's resolution list, True Fit Gourmet, a new delivery kitchen, could be a good place to start. Their special menu offers a wide range of healthy, well-balanced and wholesome salads, light bites, gourmet mains and smoothie bowls. Interestingly, they also employ the plate method in servings, which is a technique of dividing up your plate to enable you to measure out appropriate portion sizes of different foods. We suggest you try the pan-seared salmon, Mediterranean chicken with roasted veggies, herbed Greek feta, avocado and tomato sandwich, and super greens with quinoa salad.

Where www.truefitgourmet.com

Price: Starts at Rs 240

Call: 7710965556

Pongal with rum

While the year may have not gone as planned, you have the option of starting 2021 on a high note. Tanjore Tiffin Room has curated a special brunch for January 1. Choose from a variety of starters including mini gunpowder idlis, arbi ghee roast and parrupu vada. Feast on pillowy appams with hot piping stew, Tamil-style peas masala, chicken Chettinad and Sivagami's crab Kolumbu. For dessert, pick from Tamilian offerings such as sweet rum pongal, Mysore pak and payasam.

Where: 12 Union Park, Bandra West, Above Shatranj

Call: 08047483510

Dig into porchetta

This December, your neighbourhood gastro-pub Woodside Inn has an all new festive special menu. It features: Camembert and water chestnut stuffed tortellini with hazelnut butter cream; fresh burrata with guava chilli mousse, arugula and candied walnuts; hazelnut and herb crusted threadfin with charred grilled winter vegetables, citrus beurre blanc and roasted pork belly porchetta with charred beans, potato wedges—smoked apple jus. end your meal with the delicious goat cheese pannacotta with strawberry compote and pistachio dust.

Price: Rs 695 onwards

When: Till

January 5

Feast like a local

For those who want to celebrate with a lavish spread that tastes of the sea and smells of the coast, head to seafood restaurant Ferry Wharf. Otherwise known for Mangalorean specialties, the restaurant has launched a new festive menu comprising Maharashtrian and Malvani delicacies, too. There's everything from clams koshimbir, kori rotti, bangda fry to prawns gassi, bamboo biryani, and kombadi vade. And of course, sol kadhi to complete the coastal treat.

Where: Ferry Wharf, Bandra West and Malad West

When: 11 am – 11.30 pm

Call: 9920027272

Dine under the stars

Think slatted-wooden deck with dreamy cabanas and stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The vibe is fun, making it the perfect ambience to watch the last sunset of 2020. Chef Rohan D'Souza's signature dishes such as forest mushroom truffle risotto will give you comfort, while the rhythmic sound of the waves make it the perfect goodbye.

Where: Estella, Juhu

When: 6 pm sunset seating; 8 pm dinner seating

Call: 9920539790

Have a desi good time

Bringing a whiff of international cuisines with a blend of Indian, the Western Indian Food Festival at Plate and Pint is ideal to take you on an eclectic journey of flavours with a desi twist. Chef Daryl Cardoz has a menu to surprise your tastebuds. Think sevpuri-style nachos and guac or dahiwale chicken wings and the crumb fried butter chicken parmi. Hop on the bandwagon to ring off the year.

Where: Kemps Corner

When: 10 am to 10 pm

Call: 7045361991

Here's to a boozy night

Sip on some holiday cheer with Slink & Bardot's special cocktail menu curated by co-founder Nick Harrison. The menu features festive concoctions like mulled wine with martell very special, red wine, orange and winter spices; blitzen's G n' T with gin, pomegranate, thyme and homebrewed tonic water; butter beer with J&B rare, lager, ginger, nutmeg and butter. The menu is available till January 19.

Where: Slink & Bardot, 329/A, Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village

When: 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 967115800

Thai food for the win

Thaiphoon, a delivery kitchen helmed by chef Suriya Preechapiputpong and her husband John Macedonius Fernandes, is inspired by the former's Thai heritage. So, if you want to order something more experimental this year as you Netflix and chill, try their road na (chilli bean crispy noodles) or the pad ka prao (stir-fried holy basil with chicken and bamboo shoot).

Price: Rs 200 onwards

Call: 9321452654

Add some flair

What's a New Year's eve party without cocktails? Mixed by Ami Shroff, a new venture by the flair bartender and her partner Arundhati Chakraborty, will ensure that the year ends, at least, on a high note, with their specially crafted mixers. The mixers are named rebel with a cosmo (sour), mellow submarine (herbal) and chilli chilli bang bang (spicy), are all made with fresh ingredients. There is no added sugar in any of the mixers.

Price: Rs 500 per 500 ml bottle (serves 5)

Call: 9821343436

For a warm date night

Spend the last day of the year with your special someone, on a date night that's both warm and hearty. Salt Water Cafe has curated a celebratory menu, available only till January 1, boasting of everything from parmesan gnocchi, burrata, tomatoes to pumpkin seed pesto.

Where: Salt Water Cafe, Rose Minar, Reclamation, Bandra West

When: 11 am – 11 pm

Call: 8657531985

A kebab feast

Sabir Bhai, the cloud kitchen, is taking the lofty task of delivering you authentic Muslim/Mughlai cuisine. We sampled their kebabs, and they were truly sumptuous. For New Year's eve, if you feel like having a rice meal before you hit the bed and start dieting on January 1, then order their mutton naan sandwich, mutton dal gosht, or the khichda, followed by the phirni.

Price: Rs 180 onwards

Call: 9321730322

Currify the night

Anis Madraswala's delivery kitchen, Currifiy, has decided to give an innovative spin to Mughlai food and is serving rich curries and mains with food like murg musallam, smoky dal makhani, mutton Hyderabadi and paneer lababdar. There also have chicken and mutton gilafi seekh, tandoori roasted spicy sweet potato and chicken Afghani cheese cutlet. For New Year's eve, they are serving by the kilo too.

Price: Rs 250 onwards

Call: 9892513151

