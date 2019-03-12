Ecole Mondiale World School donates Rs 2 lakh to 'Bharat Ke Veer fund'

national

Ecole Mondiale World School in Juhu and the students donate Rs 2,46,115 rupees to 'Bharat Ke Veer fund' to help the families of the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14, 2019. The noble initiative was taken by the school to inspire the community to explore, engage and excel.

Ms. Fiona Ecole, a school professor said, "As a significant objective to engage with local and global communities, the recent Pulwama attack made us aware about the sacrifices made by the armed forces to keep us safe. These sacrifices, unfortunately, impact entire families. As a gesture of solidarity and empathy, the entire school community (Grade one to twelve) was brought together to pay tribute, show collective respect and quietly express our support to the fallen soldiers."

"The school's programme included a monetary donation made to the affected families through a national agency followed by the singing of the national anthem and the observance of a two-minute silence. Our desire as a school community is to see an end to such violence, so we join our thoughts and prayers for peace in India and elsewhere. To the bereaved families, we express our gratitude for service to country and our sincere condolences." she added.

