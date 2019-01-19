ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 crore in Zakir Naik case

crime

The ED had initiated an investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 26, 2017, in Mumbai's special NIA court against Zakir and others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday has attached properties worth Rs 16.40 crores in Mumbai and Pune belonging to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had initiated an investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 26, 2017, in Mumbai's special NIA court against Zakir and others.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Naik deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians, and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi, and Barelwis, with the intention of outraging their religious feelings. Islamic Research Foundation and M/s. Harmony Media has been instrumental in the maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches. For such activities, the accused was receiving funds from the Islamic Research Foundation as well as other unknown sources.

During the course of PMLA investigation, ED had made two provisional attachments totalling to Rs 34.09 crore. Further investigations revealed that funds to the tune of Rs 49.20 crore were received in the non-resident external (NRE) bank accounts of Naik in India from his Dubai accounts. The origin of these deposits was from unknown sources.

Zakir Naik used the funds to the tune of Rs. 17.65 crore for purchase of properties from builders viz. Salim Kodia partner in M/s MK Enterprises, Munaf Vadgama, a partner in M/s Aafiyah Realtors, Sameer Khan, a partner in M/s Pacific Orient Genesis Associates & Musa Lakdawala partner of M/s Lakdawala & Yash Associates in their projects viz. Fatima Heights (Mumbai), Aafiyah Heights(Mumbai), ENGRACIA(Pune) and in a project at Bhandup, Mumbai.

Investigation suggests that in order to disguise the origin of funds and real ownership of properties, the initial payment made from the account of Naik was refunded and diverted to the accounts of his wife, son, and niece and rerouted again for the purpose of making bookings in the name of family members rather than Naik. This has been revealed from the money trail established by the ED. The total attachment as proceeds of crime, in this case, is Rs 50.49 crore including the present attachment. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Naik is facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two suspects in the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching. The two were staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel. The terror attack had left 22 people dead. The 52-year-old currently holds a permanent residence status in Malaysia, which was confirmed last year by then-Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

