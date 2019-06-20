Ed Sheeran collaborates with 22 artistes for next album

music

For his new album, Ed Sheeran is all set to collaborate with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and many more

Global megastar Ed Sheeran has unveiled the official tracklisting for his No.6 Collaborations Project, confirmed for release on 12 July via Asylum/Atlantic. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new LP No.6 collaborations project features as many as 22 collaborators including the likes of Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Eminem. The list also features Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more. The 15-track LP will be out on July 12, read a statement.

Ed Sheeran said, "I'm a huge fan of all of the artistes I worked with on the album. Whether I've been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they're artistes that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can't wait for you to hear it."

The track-listing news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits I Don't Care with Justin Bieber and Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date.

No.6 Collaborations Project Tracklisting:

Beautiful People feat. Khalid

South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B

Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

Best Part of Me feat. Yebba

I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

Antisocial with Travis Scott

Remember the Name feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

Feels feat. Young Thug and J Hus

Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra and Dave

I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R

1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

Blow with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

