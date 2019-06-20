Ed Sheeran collaborates with 22 artistes for next album
For his new album, Ed Sheeran is all set to collaborate with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and many more
Global megastar Ed Sheeran has unveiled the official tracklisting for his No.6 Collaborations Project, confirmed for release on 12 July via Asylum/Atlantic. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new LP No.6 collaborations project features as many as 22 collaborators including the likes of Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Eminem. The list also features Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more. The 15-track LP will be out on July 12, read a statement.
Ed Sheeran said, "I'm a huge fan of all of the artistes I worked with on the album. Whether I've been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they're artistes that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can't wait for you to hear it."
The track-listing news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits I Don't Care with Justin Bieber and Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date.
No.6 Collaborations Project Tracklisting:
- Beautiful People feat. Khalid
- South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B
- Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock
- Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy
- Best Part of Me feat. Yebba
- I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
- Antisocial with Travis Scott
- Remember the Name feat. Eminem and 50 Cent
- Feels feat. Young Thug and J Hus
- Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai
- Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra and Dave
- I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R
- 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex
- Blow with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mallika Sherawat makes her entry into web series as a sexy bhootni with Tusshar Kapoor