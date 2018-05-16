Ed Sheeran set for cameo in Danny Boyle's next film

Singer Ed Sheeran has earlier appeared on the big screen and small screen projects like Bridget Jones's Baby and Game of Thrones



Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran will make a cameo in filmmaker Danny Boyle's "All You Need Is Love". The singer has earlier appeared on the big screen and small screen projects like "Bridget Jones's Baby" and "Game of Thrones".

On a world tour at the moment, Sheeran will be travelling to Liverpool to shoot scenes with actress Lily James for the new film, reports thesun.co.uk.

"Ed jumped at the chance of being in the movie. He actually lives right next door to Richard Curtis, who offered him the role. His part isn't massive, but it will be amazing to have him involved," said a source.

As many as 5,000 extras are set to be recruited for the new movie, which is inspired by the hit band The Beatles and is being shot in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever