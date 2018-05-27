Eden Gardens voted best ground of T20 2018

Home to Kolkata Knight Riders, the picturesque Eden hosted nine matches this season including the Eliminator and the second qualifier and seven home games of KKR

Eden Garden. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: The Eden Gardens has been voted the best ground in the T20 2018. Home to Kolkata, the picturesque Eden hosted nine matches this season including the Eliminator and the second qualifier and seven home games of Kolkata.

In a tweet, former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed this ahead of the official BCCI announcement on Sunday and also thanked the ground staff for their contribution.

"The CAB is happy to inform that Eden Gardens has once again been awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018," the Cricket Association of Bengal president wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"The CAB takes this opportunity to thank all who have contributed to this success beginning with the ground staff, BCCI and ICC," Ganguly added.

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also profusely thanked in a post on his official Facebook page.

"Eden Gardens is what it is because of the cricket Loving people of the state, so many thanks to them for being such a great crowd," Dalmiya wrote.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever