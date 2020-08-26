Students and parents pressured us: Education Minister on conducting NEET, JEE amid COVID-19

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has weighed in to the on-going debate of whether or not the NEET (for medical courses) and JEE (for engineering courses) 2020 should be postponed. Defending the government’s stand on conducting the national exams in September, Nishank said that their decision is a result of "constant pressure from parents and students".

“Students and guardians constantly put pressure on us to conduct NEET & JEE exams. SC too opined that full academic year can’t be wasted. After two deferments, exam dates have been finalised. 85% of JEE aspirants have already downloaded their admit cards!"



In an interview with DD News, Nishank said that 85 per cent of students who will appear for the exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

"We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?" the Education Minister said.

He added, "Out of 8.58 lakh students who registered for JEE, 7.25 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards... We are with students. Their safety comes first, then their education.”

NEET has recently issued a notification which reveals that all safety precautions will be followed to ensure the safety of students. Every student appearing for the exams will have to wear mask and gloves. They will also have to carry their own bottle of water and hand sanitizer.

Meanwhile, many imminent political leaders have requested the government to postpone the exams considering the on-going crisis and other logistical and transportation issues that students might face.

