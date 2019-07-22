Edward Nketiah fires brace for Gunners

football

Arsenal gets a boost from Edward Nketiah's powerful performance on field

Edward Nketiah

Washington: Youngster Edward Nketiah made it three goals in two matches with a brace that boosted Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly in North Carolina. Nketiah, 20, who fired the game-winner two minutes from time in a win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, picked up right where he left off with goals in the 15th and 66th minutes. Joseph Willock added an exclamation point with a goal to make it 3-0 in the 89th.

Fiorentina could have made things more difficult for the Gunners but for a series of missed chances in the first half and solid work by Emi Martinez in the Arsenal goal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates