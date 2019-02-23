Edward Sonnenblick: Waiting for Bob Christo's biopic

bollywood

With a career trajectory that arguably follows that of late actor Bob Christo, Edward Sonnenblick on hoping to play him on screen

Edward Sonnenblick

"I play Lieutenant Lawrence, who plays commanding officer to [Havildar] Ishar Singh in Kesari," says Edward Sonnenblick over a phone call. Anurag Singh's directorial venture sees him locks horns with Akshay Kumar's Singh, with their equation giving viewers an insight into the power structure that was previously prevalent in the military.

"Lawrence isn't a good guy. He is a racist jerk, but he is also able to recognise the valour of the brave Indian soldiers who fight under the British flag." Having moved to Mumbai 11 years ago, Sonnenblick is now a familiar face in the industry.



Bob Christo

A spring of recent offerings, he suggests, has played a vital role in boosting his career. "[Bagging] Inside Edge was an honour. I was able to play a restrained part in the [web show]. Veerey [Di Wedding, 2018] was a good departure from my bad-boy Brit parts. I finally got to play who I am — a regular American man. I loved the dances in Bollywood, and am enjoying this phase [in my career]."

Working with Kumar, he says, has been a joyous experience. "It was an eye-opener. His discipline and focus moved me. He is a professional, a fitness role model."

With one of his offerings, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, still running strong in cinema halls, while another coveted one only weeks away from release, it is evident that Sonnenblick is seamlessly becoming the first choice of Indian filmmakers seeking an American face for their films. In many ways, he may well be termed as the new-age Bob Christo.

"I am a fan of melodrama, especially the kind in Manmohan Desai's films, which drew me to India. As far as Bob Christo goes, I am waiting for a biopic on him to be made so I can play him. At the end of the day, I am happy that I am doing what I love." He argues he isn't flimsy when choosing his movies. "I play parts that have me go beyond the character traits specified, and avoid those that are poorly written."

