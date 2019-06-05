Eid Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan and other B-town celebs wish love, peace and happiness

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan posed with mother Amrita Singh on the occasion of Eid and wished her fans all the love, and happiness on social media

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram handle

Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the Hindi film fraternity on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities, who keep in touch with their fans through social media, wished everyone, Eid Mubarak.

While Sara Ali Khan posted a pretty picture with mother Amrita Singh, others shared their love and happiness with texts.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak ðâ¨ð¹ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJun 4, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Here's what the stars wrote:

T 3185 - Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !ðâ¤ï¸ð¹ pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world â¤â¨ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019

To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak! Looking forward to returning home, celebrating with my Nani and hopefully getting a plateful of her famous Khichra #IsmailiDelights — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love ð — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019

#EidMubarak !!!! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani! haha â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/FdRuFgB1hy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 5, 2019

May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak... wishing happiness and magic to you all. Have a blessed day and year â¤ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 5, 2019

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, on the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

