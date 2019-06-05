Eid Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan and other B-town celebs wish love, peace and happiness

Published: Jun 05, 2019, 10:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sara Ali Khan posed with mother Amrita Singh on the occasion of Eid and wished her fans all the love, and happiness on social media

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram handle

Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the Hindi film fraternity on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities, who keep in touch with their fans through social media, wished everyone, Eid Mubarak.

While Sara Ali Khan posted a pretty picture with mother Amrita Singh, others shared their love and happiness with texts.

 
 
 
Here's what the stars wrote:

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, on the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

