Eid Special: Salman Khan's song, Bhai Bhai, is his perfect Eidi for his fans

Salman Khan has been entertaining his fans across the world on Eid for more than a decade now. The trend or should we say the bond with millions of fans began with Wanted in 2009 and continued till Bharat in 2019. He was all set to give his fans another treat in the form Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year but the film was pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But he knew he had to give his fans something they can enjoy and be happy about. So he has now released his third song, Bhai Bhai, and this is a perfect Eidi for his fans and all of us. This is a song sang by the Superstar himself and it shows him having a gala time at his Panvel Farmhouse.

Have a look at the song right here:

Salman Khan shares, "First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year."

He further adds, "Since we couldn't release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called 'Bhai Bhai' as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them."

The song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion towards our fellow beings and other religions, who are all the same in the eyes of God. It spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, the duo known for giving blockbuster music for his blockbuster films. After Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina, this is also a song that's likely to create multiple records. Listen on the loop!

