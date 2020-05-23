Eight-time Grand Slam champ Ashley Cooper of Oz no more

Eight-time Grand Slam tournament winner Ashley Cooper has died aged 83, Tennis Australia announced on Friday, with Rod Laver hailing him as a "wonderful champion". The former Australian, Wimbledon and US singles titleholder, was part of the golden era of Australian men's tennis in the 1950s, winning four major singles titles and four in doubles. Competing against fellow Australian greats Laver, Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall and Neale Fraser, Cooper won three of those singles titles in 1958, when he triumphed at Wimbledon and the Australian and USA championships.

Tennis Australia said Cooper would be remembered as "a giant of the game both as a brilliant player and an astute administrator." "Ashley was also the most humble of champions and a great family man," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley. "Our hearts go out to his wife Helen and his family, along with his wide and international circle of friends, including so many of our tennis family."

Laver led the tributes following the death of a man he described as a friend. "So sad to hear of Ashley's passing. He was a wonderful champion, on and off the court. And what a backhand! So many cherished memories. Farewell my friend," Laver wrote on Twitter.

AFP

