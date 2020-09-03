Eijaz Khan on the COVID-19 pandemic: It will be difficult to get back to normal

Television actor Eijaz Khan is a very popular name in the industry. But during these last five months ever since the lockdown began due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, things have changed for him and a lot of other people. He has spoken about how he cried in the first month of the lockdown and what he learned.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khan stated how there should be a therapy for people owning to their drastically different experiences. He said, "There should be counselling for people, as many might have had extreme experiences during the lockdown. Now, it will be difficult to go back to normal. In the first month, I cried a lot over things like migrant labourers walking back home and I would feel guilty about having basic stuff."

He added, "The pandemic forced me to delve into myself and it was the best therapy that I didn't pay for. There were many lows, too, and I am a private person so opening up is tough. I became disillusioned, wouldn't eat for eight hours, and ended up scrolling through social media for hours. It seemed like the lockdown wouldn't end soon."

He also revealed how he used to pray during this time and how it felt like medication. "It was a revelation for me that praying felt like meditation. I used to think that praying was one of the pillars of Islam but I continued post lockdown as it gives me peace of mind," Khan stated.

And in an unfortunate piece of news, he lost two of his pets during this lockdown and spoke about bringing a new pet at home. He revealed, "I got a female dog called Blossom, which was a first for me. When I brought her home, she was in a bad shape. She had been tied on the highway for two weeks, had maggots all over her body and had trust issues. She needed tough love but in reality, she saved me. Taking care of her helped me through the past few months."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news