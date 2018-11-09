Eisha Chopra: #MeToo movement has created consciousness among men, women

bollywood

Eisha Chopra says that collective consciousness among men and women at workplaces due to the #MeToo movement is a positive change

Eisha Chopra. Pic: Eisha Chopra's official Instagram account

Actress Eisha Chopra, known for web series like The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family and What The Folks, says that collective consciousness among men and women at workplaces due to the #MeToo movement is a positive change.

"I would like to thank all the women who have come up with their story. I think the whole #MeToo movement has created a positive consciousness among men and women. That will make all of us women feel secure and confident at our workplace," Eisha told IANS in an interview.

Following the #MeToo wave in Hollywood, the Indian film industry started raising voice against sexual harassment at the workplace.

The movement started gaining momentum when actress Tanushree Dutta spoke about the humiliation and harassment she faced at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of "Horn Ok Pleassss" a decade ago. After that, several women opened up about their unsavoury experiences with names like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Vikas Bahl among others.

Eisha believes the movement will make the workplace safer for women. She said: "It is not easy for a victim who faced sexual harassment to open up and share her story after so many years. When we have a dark memory, we would rather want to forget that instead of digging it.

"But these women who are sharing their stories are not doing it for themselves but for us, for the new generation of women to create an awareness and prepare them to face difficult situations like that and stand against all discrimination," explained the actress, who has appeared in films like Neerja, Aligarh and television show POW - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever