Ek do teen teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling dance moves too hot to handle

Jacqueline Fernandez shows off her sensational dance moves with those washboard abs in the recreation of Madhuri Dixit's iconic Ek do teen song. The song has been recreated for Baaghi 2



Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the Ek Do Teen song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Jacqueline Fernandez treats the audience with a glimpse into the much-awaited track from Baaghi 2 titled Ek Do Teen. The 25-second long teaser showcases the SriLankan beauty as Mohini reprising the iconic chartbuster Ek Do Teen originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks hot as ever in her sizzling avatar as she is seen reviving the similar outfit with a modernised touch which Madhuri wore in the original track. Her sexy moves and oozing hotness has created immense anticipation amongst the masses to witness the song on screen.

While giving a countdown to the song Jacqueline shares, "A forever-favourite!! The countdown begins #EkDoTeen (sic)".

Watch the teaser here:

In a span of one hour, the teaser has already grabbed more than 76k eyeballs.

Earlier this morning, the Kick actress treated the audience with a picture of her in Ek Do Teen's iconic pose. The iconic song has been recreated for Baaghi 2, which brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's amazing pair onscreen for the very first time.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.

