Ek Duje Ke Vaaste- 2: Five reasons this show cannot be missed!

Sony Entertainment Television's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste – 2 is all set to light up our TV screens on February 10, 2020, every Monday-Thursday at 9.30 pm. The show has a lot of expectations pinned on it due to the massive hit the first season was. While fans already have enough reasons to watch the show, here are our five reasons why you should not miss this love saga of Suman and Shravan, essayed by debutants Kanikka Kapoor and Mohit Kumar:

The second season of a hit love story Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

This is the second season of the hit love story, which enthralled the audience. While the first saw inseparable childhood best friends going their separate ways after a fight, who later start loving each other, this season will see Suman and Shravan as two stark, contrasting personalities coming from different backgrounds, who overcome their misconceptions to accept each other and then fall in love, only to hate each other owing to tragic circumstances. What were these circumstances? Will these star-crossed lovers ever unite? Watch to find out.

Set against the army backdrop

Shows with Indian armed forces in the backdrop have legendary reputation namely shows like Fauji, Left Right Left, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan and Saara Akash. But very few shows in the recent past have been set in the army backdrop, not only because it requires massive planning and permissions, but because of the logistics and finances involved too. But this show went all out and was filmed on a major scale with real army buses and trucks, with a real army person guiding the crew so that everything on screen was strictly adhering to the army rules.

Being shot in real locations of Bhopal

The show, which has been shot on a huge scale, needed vast open spaces with greenery to give the audience a real feel of an army cantonment and Bhopal fit the bill. The makers tapped on the true potential of Bhopal and shot in real army cantonments there, along with local talent from the state. The Government of Madhya Pradesh too provided ample support in terms of permissions and hospitality.

People can re-live their school life through the show

The show starts with a depiction of an army school, where Suman and Shravan study together. The show will take the audience through a nostalgic ride down the memory lane, where they will relive their golden days of the carefree school days and get to experience the feelings of making new friends irrespective of diverse backgrounds, the happiness at a lecture getting canceled, pride of achievements, excitement at making new friends, the feelings of apprehension and nervousness while realizing first love and the pain that comes with heartbreak.

Renowned writer Dilip Jha coming up with his new project

This project is helmed by renowned writer Dilip Jha, who made his mark in Bollywood with the film MS Dhoni and on TV with super hit shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also produced and written the first season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, which won the hearts of the audience, and he is coming back with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste – 2 on popular demand. So, the excitement among the audience for this season is but natural. Watch Ek Duje Ke Vaaste – 2 to see how he raises the bar this time.

Stay Tuned in to Sony Entertainment Television for more updates on the brand-new show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 launching February 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

