Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga Poster: Rethink the way you look at love

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released an upside-down poster earlier this morning which will flip your perspective of Love

The poster sees Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sitting and smiling but what is interesting about the poster is that it is upside down denoting that this love story is quite different from what we are expecting.

Anil Kapoor shared the poster on Twitter wrote, Rethink the way you look at love. #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga title track out today at 1 PM. #LetLoveBe

The first look poster was revealed on Anil’s Kapoor's birthday and was shared by daughter Sonam and Rajkummar.

Also, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa are all set to treat the audience with the title track today. 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla.

Fox Star Studio presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

